Lurry lands judge seat for 18th JDC

Port Allen native and no party candidate Tonya Lurry was elected to the 18th Judicial District Court as a Judge for Division B on Saturday, April 28. Lurry pulled 54 percent of the multi-parish vote, according to unofficial results published by the Secretary of State.

She will occupy the seat vacated by the retirement of former Judge Robin Free.

Lurry graduated from Port Allen High School in 1992, Louisiana State University in 1996 and Southern University Law Center in 1999. For the last 17 years she has maintained a law office and practice in Port Allen. During that time, she worked both as an assistant district attorney as well as in the indigent defender’s office of the 18th Judicial District. She also had a broad civil practice, with an emphasis on family law.She is the mother of three children- Kennedy, 16, Blakeley, 14, and Layne, 6.

“I am truly humbled by the results of this past Saturday’s run-off election for District Court Judge, Division B. The voters of West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parish have placed a sacred trust in me. I have the highest regard for the four other candidates, and their supporters, who chose to make the sacrifice of running for this office. I drew upon the strength and support of my family and my team as I walked the district in an effort to meet each and every one of you. My resolve and commitment remains the same today as it did the day I announced my candidacy. I will strive for excellence and remain committed to the rule of law, as I pray for the wisdom and judicial temperament that is demanded by this office,” Lurry said.

Though Lurry came out ahead overall, opponent Tom McCormick came out ahead in Pointe Coupee Parish, where he garnered 54 percent of votes.

Lurry’s former adversaries Tom Acosta and Miracle Myles endorsed Lurry in the runoff election. Voter turnout went up about three percent from the 32.4 percent reported in the preliminary election, according to unofficial results published by the Secretary of State.

“I want to thank everyone who supported my campaign. Although we came up short, I don’t regret a single minute of it. Meeting folks and developing friendships with people throughout this district – of all different walks of life and backgrounds – has made this campaign more than worth it. Now that the election is over, my family and I are excited to continue our work of helping make our community a better place,” McCormick said.