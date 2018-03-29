Lurry and McCormick to the run-off

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Tonya Lurry, a no party candidate, and Tom McCormick, a Republican candidate, earned the most votes in Saturday’s election for a seat on the 18th Judicial District Court. Lurry and McCormick will square off in a runoff election on Saturday, April 28.

McCormick garnered 32 percent of the total multi-parish votes followed by Lurry, who garnered 26 percent. Tom Acosta followed with 19 percent, followed by Miracle Myles with 18 percent and Kevin Celestine James with six percent.

McCormick was clearly favored in Pointe Coupee Parish, with 38 percent of the parish’s votes, trailed by Lurry with 23 percent.

The race was closer in West Baton Rouge Parish. McCormick and Lurry were just two percentage points from one another, with McCormick getting 29 percent and Lurry 27 percent of the votes in the parish. Acosta trailed Lurry by three percentage points in West Baton Rouge Parish. In contrast, Acosta had the lowest showing of all candidates in Pointe Coupee, garnering eight percent.

Acosta and Myles have formally endorsed Lurry in the run-off campaign.

Lurry said she is thrilled to be in the runoff and truly humbled by the outpouring of support.

“I am deeply touched by the decisions of two of my former adversaries, Tom Acosta and Miracle Myles, to endorse me and support me in my endeavor to have the division B seat occupied by someone committed to honesty, integrity, fairness and impartiality. I realize there remains much more to be done, and I pledge to everyone who lives in this area, constituent or not, that my campaign will continue to reflect my values.

McCormick said he is honored to be in the run-off election and attributed his success in the primary election to the “vast amount of support received from people and groups of all different backgrounds.”

“I want to thank everyone who supported and voted for our campaign. For those who may have voted for another candidate in the primary, I humbly ask for your vote. I will work hard day and night to improve our courts, keep our community safe, and strengthen our rehabilitation efforts,” he said.

Unofficial turnout for the election was 32.4 percent. Acosta said the most valuable lesson he learned in this race was a negative one relevant to voter turnout.

“It is so discouraging that two-thirds of the registered voters could not be bothered to vote,” he said.