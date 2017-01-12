Mable Young Hamilton was born on January 14, 1944 to the union of the late Mable Thompson Young and Perry Young Sr. of Bayou Goula, Louisiana. Mable was a 1963 graduate of Iberville High School and a 1973 graduate of Southern University. She worked as a kindergarten teacher with the Iberville Parish School System from January 1973 until June 2002. She was united in Holy Matrimony to Joseph Hamilton Jr. on December 24, 1968 and to that union three children were born. She was called to her heavenly home from work here on earth on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 6:20 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Mable leaves to cherish her many wonderful memories, a daughter Nawieta Laquetta Hamilton, Addis, LA; two sons, Joseph Hamilton III (Heather), Plaquemine, LA and Jermaine Hamilton (Erin), Woodstock, GA; three sisters, Mary Y. Shropshire (Clinton), Baton Rouge, LA, Kate Y. Chattmon (Ronald) New Orleans, LA and Gertie Valentine, Bayou Goula, LA; two brothers, Perry Young Jr. (Joyce), Carville, LA and MacArthur Young Sr., Bayou Goula, LA; uncle, Reverend Johnny Williams Sr., Bayou Goula, LA; mother in law, Edith Hamilton, Plaquemine, LA; three brother in laws, Freddie Hamilton (Katherine), Rex, GA, Royal Hamilton, New Orleans, LA, Henry “Bucket” Scott, Bayou Goula, LA; She also leaves to cherish six grandchildren, god-children, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Master Sergeant Joseph Hamilton Jr.; her parents Perry Young, Sr. and Mable Thompson Young; one sister Emyrtle Young Scott

