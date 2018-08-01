Maddie’s Ice Cream: A homemade treat

Breanna Smith

It took one taste of Cammie’s Homemade Ice Cream to inspire Matthew Becker, owner of Maddie’s Ice Cream, to turn his lifelong dream into reality. His family visited Matt’s, an ice cream shop that served Cammie’s Homemade Ice Cream in Orange Beach, Alabama while on vacation. On the way home, he called Cammie to place an order. Two days later he signed the lease on a shop in The Oaks Shopping Center in Brusly.

The family-run business opened on March 17, 2018.

From the ice cream to the benches, every aspect of Maddie’s Ice Cream is homemade. Becker enlisted the help of his son and his friends to demolish the former animal clinic. In four months he transformed it into an old-fashioned ice cream shop, with a modern twist.

“If you want something homemade, this is it right here,” Becker said.

The store is named after his daughter, Madelyn, a student and softball player at Brusly High School. The shop is run by local students and the Becker family, all of whom have a sundae or their favorite creation on the menu.

“Everyone that works here has played a part to make this what it is today,” Becker said.

From the Bella Baby to the Kitchen Sink Challenge, there’s something on the menu sure to satisfy chocoholics, non-dairy consumers and everyone in between. Scoops come in a bowl, waffle cone or waffle cone cannoli, all homemade in the shop.

The ice cream shop is the only place in Louisiana that sells Cammie’s Ice Cream, which makes it one of a kind and a dream come true for the Becker family. Brusly is a perfect fit, Matthew Becker said, for the family and the business. From licensing to tax forms, parish officials and staff were happy to help get Maddie’s Ice Cream started and made the entire process a breeze, he said.

“This is just the beginning of something special,” Becker said.

Becker, a quality control manager by trade, has always had an entrepreneurial spirit and a desire for “more than a nine to five.” This shop is his shot, and he’s already looking to expand. For now, though, the Becker family is focused on serving creamy ice cream, Mexican coca-cola, and hosting birthday parties for the little ones at Maddie’s Ice Cream in Brusly.