Man gets life for ‘07 murders

David “Bam” Williams was sentenced to life behind bars last week for the murder of two men who were found in a burned car behind the levee in Port Allen on Sept. 1, 2007.

Jurors unanimously found Williams, 50, guilty in the murders of Drexel Swayzer, 27, and Jamey Williams, 25, both of Baton Rouge in May. David and Jamey Williams are not related.

David Williams apparently thought Jamey Williams and Swayzer were laughing at him. He shot both of them, drove their SUV to Port Allen and pumped gasoline into the interior before setting it on fire behind the levee.

Williams was arrested by detectives with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office in 2010 after they received a Crime Stoppers tip. Until then, the murder case was considered cold.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s prosecuted the case.

David Williams is not eligible for parole or probation but his attorney said he will appeal.