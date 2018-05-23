Man guilty of ‘07 murder at PA levee

Staff Report

A jury unanimously found a Baton Rouge man guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the once-unsolved case of the burning car and two bodies behind the levee in Port Allen.

Jurors unanimously found David “Bam” Williams, 49, guilty in the murders of Drexel Swayzer, 27 and Jamey Williams, 25, of Baton Rouge.

Witnesses testified Williams shot the two men before pumping gasoline into their vehicle before driving over the levee and setting it on fire. The Port Allen Fire Department discovered the bodies of Swayzer and Williams at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, 2007, after extinguishing the blaze. The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office determined Swayzer was still alive when the vehicle caught fire due to the presence of smoke in his lungs.

The crime remained unsolved until 2010. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested Williams on March 18, 2010, after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip connecting Williams to the murders.

Williams was indicted by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury in 2013. He will be held without bail until his sentencing on Aug. 7, according to orders from State District Judge Trudy White.