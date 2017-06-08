Man threatens to shoot P.A. truck stop employee over carton of cigarettes

Staff Report

Robert D. Aaron, 48, of Gonzales, is suspected of robbing Lucky Louie’s truck stop near Port Allen on U.S. Hwy. 190.

Aaron was arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department on outstanding warrants on May 31 and is currently in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Aaron allegedly walked into the truck stop in West Baton Rouge Parish at around 4:30 a.m. on May 28 and asked for a carton of cigarettes, according to reports.

He told the clerk he had a gun and would kill her if she came outside. He left the scene in a red, four-door Mercedes Benz sedan.

He was accompanied by another man, though officials have not confirmed his identity.