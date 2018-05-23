Mancuso inducted into Brusly High School Hall of Fame

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Brusly High School honors its best athletes at its annual Athletic Awards Night.

Last week, the school inducted 1987 Brusly High Graduate Kirk Mancuso into the Brusly High School Hall of Fame.

Mancuso has been a part of Brusly Athletics in some way, shape, or form for more than three decades.

Mancuso made his mark as a standout on the football and wrestling teams at Brusly High before he graduated in 1987.

“I have known Kirk for many years, and anyone who knows him knows that he is a larger-than-life individual. Lots of personality, always willing to help, likes to have a good time, works hard, and is straight talker,” Brusly head wrestling coach Jimmy Bible said. “I am fortunate to have known Kirk when we were in high school and to get reacquainted when I got the job here in Brusly.”

Mancuso’s athletic accomplishments in high school included:

three-year letterman in football

three-year letterman in wrestling

two-year letterman in track

1985 8-AA 1st team All-District Center

1986 8-AA 2nd team All-District Guard and Honorable Mention Tackle

As a wrestler, he was a two-time Greater Baton Rouge City Finalist and a two-time Division II State Champion in 1986 and 1987 at 210 pounds.

Mancuso and his son Koby, the 2014 and 2015 state champ, are the second father and son duo to win Individual State titles.

“Brusly Wrestling has always been like a second family to me. I cannot explain how great it is when I see a former Brusly Wrestler and get a catch up on life with him,” Mancuso said. “The brotherhood we share has been the greatest gift wrestling has given to me.”

Mancuso excelled in athletics as well as in the classroom. He was honored by the Capital City Chapter of the National Football Foundation for his 3.0 GPA and All-District accomplishments in his senior year at Brusly High.

He began coaching wrestling in 1988 and continued to coach through 1990. He came back to coach from 1994-2001 and 2012 to the present.

In 1988-1990 he coached five individual State Champions and three City Champions

In 1994-2001, he helped coach 1995, 1996, 2000 State Champion Wrestling teams, as well as a team runner-up finish in 2001.

Mancuso was a part of the coaching staff of the 1998 Greater Baton Rouge City Championship team, the first in Brusly High history. He coached 20 individual state champions and eight City Champions.

He coached the Brusly Kids Wrestling club from 2002-2011 and was instrumental in building the Panther Wrestling Club up which is a feeder program to the high school program.

“Kirk has meant a lot to Brusly Wrestling because he is always willing to give his time to help kids grow whether on varsity or on the club team,” Coach Bible said. “He is always had his hand in everything that goes on in Brusly Wrestling.”

Mancuso has been involved in all 14 team titles and both city titles for Brusly Wrestling. When he wasn’t in the wrestling room, he and could be found with his wife Toni in the bleachers of the My-U Stadium cheering on his daughter Gabi, a former Lady Panthers softball player who is now a Brusly High alumnus herself.

“I am very humbled and honored to be elected to the Hall of Fame and look forward to helping with the wrestling program for many years to come,” Mancuso said.