Mancuso leads Lady Panthers to big win over St. John

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Gabby Mancuso and her blazing bat led the Brusly Lady Panthers softball team to a 13-5 win over St. John last Wednesday.

Mancuso collected four hits in five at bats, hitting two singles, a doubl and a homerun.

Brusly took the early 2-0 lead when Mancuso hit her first single in the first inning and Kameryn Adkins (3-for-4, one run, two RBIs) hit a triple in the second.

A strong fourth inning from the Lady Panthers put them up 6-1 after three innings.

Mancuso’s double early in the third got things rolling by scoring Hayslett, followed by a two-run home run from Caroline Gassie (3-for-5, two runs, five RBIs). Adkins followed with a double that sent Kyanna Thymes home.

Karli David started the game on the mound for Brusly. She went three innings, surrendering five runs, six hits and striking out one.

David was replaced by Saylor Young who finished the next four innings and took the win. Young allowed just two hits and no runs and struck out two.

Mary-Cathryn Comeaux (2-for-5, two runs, 2 RBIs) hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to give the Lady Panthers the 7-5 lead.

Another big inning in the seventh widened the gap and gave Brusly a 13-5 win.

The Lady Panthers scored five in the seventh, including the cap on Mancuso’s extraordinary afternoon, a three-run home run.

Brusly will face St. Joseph’s Academy next in a home non-conference game this Wednesday, March 22, at 4:30 p.m. at Brusly High School.