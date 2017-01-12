Marie (Paul) LeDuff

Marie passed away on December 30, 2016 at St. Clare Manor at 2:02 pm at the age of 75. She was a native of Erwinville, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by her daughters, Lillian (Edward) Lee, Monica (Anthony) Epps and Scarlett (Orell) Espree; sons Milton (Renee) LeDuff, Roland (Stacy) LeDuff, Jr., Don, Michael, Paul and Kendall LeDuff. Preceded in death by her parents Wilbert Paul, Sr. and Leola Richardson Paul; sisters Ann B. Paul and Beverly P. Harrington, son; Claude LeDuff and daughter; Mary LeDuff. Visitation Saturday, January 7, 2017 9:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, Second Baptist Church of West Baton Rouge, 3261 Southern Pacific Road, Port Allen, LA, Rev. Oliver Washington, officiating. Interment, St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.

