Marionneaux drops out of 18th Judicial District Court Division A judgeship run-off

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Steve Marionneaux dropped out of the election for 18th Judicial District Court Division A judge on Tuesday, Oct. 17, according to a statement he released on his campaign’s Facebook page, thereby handing the election to candidate Kevin Kimball.

In his statement, Marionneaux wrote:

“After discussions with my family and friends, I have decided to withdraw as a candidate in the judicial runoff election scheduled for Nov. 18. Although we earned a fantastic vote Oct. 14th, I recognize that our collective efforts and resources would have to be extended to an extent that perhaps might be unreasonable.”

Kimball took a 45 percent majority of votes in the race for 18th Judicial District Court judge, Division A, on the Saturday, Oct. 14 election. Marionneaux tallied in at 31 percent and Lonnie Guidroz at 23 percent. Because Kimball did not have 50 percent or more of the votes, he and Marionneaux were scheduled for a run-off election on Nov. 18.

Kimball, a resident of West Baton Rouge, was the clear favorite in the parish, taking 82 percent of the votes, though only 717 votes were cast for the judge (34 percent turnout). The turnout was bigger and the results were tighter in Pointe Coupee Parish with Kimball taking 40 percent, Marionneaux 34 percent and Guidroz 25 percent of the 5,256 total votes (47 percent turnout).

Candidates for the Division A judge all said that juvenile justice is their top concern for the area, which encompasses Pointe Coupee Parish and a small portion of West Baton Rouge Parish.

In other election news, Derrick Edwards and John Schroder will also head to a runoff election on Nov. 18 for State Treasurer. Edwards, a Democrat, earned a 31 percent majority of the votes on Oct. 14 with Schroder, a Republican, taking 24 percent the votes. Although, a majority of the votes in West Baton Rouge went to Republican candidate Angele Davis.

Craig Greene was elected as Public Service Commissioner for District 2 with a 55 percent majority. Greene, a Republican, was also heavily favored in West Baton Rouge with 78 percent majority of votes.