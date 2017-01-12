Mark Dion Wilson

Entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, December 14, 2016. He was a 45 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Memorial service at Greater King David B.C., 222 Blount Road on Tuesday, January 3, 2016 at 11am, conducted by Pastor John E. Montgomery II. Survivors include his mother, Marilyn J. Sanders; father, Malcolm Wilson (Roslyn), Port Allen, Louisiana; sons, Jonathan and Jordan Wilson, Breaux Bridge, Louisiana; sister, Tonya Sanders; grandchildren, Landon and London Wilson; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

