Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on the West Side

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday observed as a national day of service. Monday, Jan. 15 is a day to honor Dr. King’s legacy as well as serve others and advance community goals.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is intended as a “day on, not a day off.” Here are some ways you can take the day on in West Baton Rouge:

The city of Port Allen will commemorate the name change of LA-1 in the city to Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Highway at the Port Allen Depot at 9 a.m.

Following the ceremony, Poplar Grove Baptist Church on Court Street will host the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative service featuring the West Baton Rouge Parish Mass Choir.

Afterward the ceremony and service, head over to the West Baton Rouge Museum. The Museum, which is normally closed on Mondays, will be open to guests for a day of reflection.

Don’t see your MLK Day activity listed here? Send it to us at Editor@TheWestSideJournal.com so we can add it!