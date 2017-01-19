Some may pay for Pre-K next year

Breanna Smith

bresmith143@gmail

UPDATE: The West Baton Rouge School Board approved a proposal to begin charging dual-parent families that make more than $48,000 a year tuition for Pre-K after a unanimous vote on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The West Baton Rouge School Board will be presented with a proposal to begin charging tuition for Pre-K on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Currently, all families interested in enrolling their child in Pre-K had tuition costs covered. However, this year the budget is short, said Crystal Leon, supervisor of pre-K and Head Start director for the West Baton Rouge School Board.

Higher income families may be required to pay tuition on a sliding scale if the proposal is passed.

“We want to be fair. We don’t want to make money off of this,” she said.

There are currently 62 families that have students enrolled in Pre-K but make above the threshold that qualifies low-income families for assistance. These families must wait until all low-income students have been served before they are placed into a Pre-K program. Sometimes a family is not accepted into the program until weeks before classes start, Leon said.

This inconvenience is causing students to leave the parish because of pressures to enroll early from daycare centers and private schools, Leon said. If those children are not accepted in a timely manner they are more likely to pursue Pre-K education in a private school or outside of the parish, she said.

A dual-parent family with one child making less than $20,000 qualifies for Head Start, a federally funded program that provides assistance to low-income families seeking early learning opportunities. Families that qualify for Head Start will not be affected by the proposal. A dual-parent family with one child making more than $48,000 annually will be charged tuition. The qualifications for the Head Start program are much more stringent, Leon said.

Superintendent Wes Watts said it is “unfortunate that the state doesn’t treat Pre-K like other grades and only funds Pre-K for at risk families,” Watts said.

The proposal will be discussed on Wednesday, Jan. 18 (after press time). Board members will be able to vote on it, but the proposal will likely be tabled, Watts said.