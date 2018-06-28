Mayor disagrees with Council on spending, vetoes budget

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Mayor Richard Lee vetoed the budget after the Port Allen City Council approved cutting funding for a wash rack and community events. The City will not have an operating budget as of the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1.

Mayor Lee vetoed amendments to the budget, which removed the $60,000 budget for community events and a $70,000 wash rack for use by various departments.

Mayor Lee did not want to have to “put everything on hold for something of this nature,” he said in an interview last week. The city can operate on 50 percent of last year’s budget funds until a budget is passed. If a budget is not passed before the 50 percent runs out, the city will have no operating funds.

The Council will hold a vote to overrule the mayor’s veto at the regular Council meeting on July 11.

Mayor Lee is hopeful he and the Council will agree to provide some funding for both projects.

“If not total funding, at least a portion of it,” he said.

With funds available and the budget balanced, he sees no reason not to fund the two line items, Lee said. Council member Gary Hubble said it’s about being responsible stewards of taxpayer money.

Council members Hubble and Hugh Riviere have repeatedly spoken out against the washing rack, calling it unnecessary. The one-time expense would help officers with the Port Allen Police Department take better care of their vehicles and increase the longevity of equipment used by the sewer, water and gas, and maintenance departments. Those departments would split the cost of the wash rack.

Police Chief Esdron Brown told the Council he would prefer a new patrol car over the wash rack at the May meeting. Brown also said the wash rack would help him mandate the upkeep of squad vehicles.

While council members want the wash rack canceled, it’s a different case for community events.

If the amendments pass with an override, City Coordinator Rose Roche will have to seek the approval of the council for each community event. Events with lower sponsorship that cost the city more money would be in jeopardy of cancellation at the discretion of the Council.

Events should be funded more by sponsorship and less with city funds, Hubble said. Dissenting Council members Ray Helen Lawrence and Brandon Brown expressed concern over the potential cancellation of events that do not receive sponsorship deemed adequate.

“I felt that we shouldn’t have to come to the council throughout the year to request funds when there’s a budget available,” Lee said.

For the past few years, Mayor Lee has provided Roche a budget for each event using the budget granted by the Council. Council members can review expenditures and budgets, but usually do not as their approval is not required for individual event budgets. Roche must get approval from the Council to exceed the budget, though.

Concerts, parades and annual staples in the city are vital marketing tools for the city, Lee said.

The Council will vote on a potential override at the regular Council Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 11 at 5:30 p.m.