Michael Patin entered into eternal rest on February 20, 2018 at the age of 59.

Survived by his daughters, Michele Weaver Derozan and Treasure Patin; sons, Kodey Weaver and Darrence Cooley; sisters, Linda, Ida and Joyce; brothers, Marvin, Ronnie, Danny and Raymond. Visitation Friday, March 2, 2018 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continued Saturday, March 3, 2018 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, St. Alma Baptist Church, 12861 LA Hwy. 416, Lakeland, LA. Dr. Mary Moss, officiating. Interment St. Alma Cemetery, Lakeland, LA. Services Entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.hallsinc.net.

