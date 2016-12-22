Mitchell relieved of coaching duties at PAHS

Staff Report

Nick Mitchell, who served two years as head coach for the Port Allen football team, was relieved of his duties Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Mitchell coached the Pelicans to a 7-14 record. PAHS reached the playoffs both seasons.

He joined the team in 2014 after the resignation of Guy Blanchard. Mitchell joined the staff after leading Southern Lab to the Division IV Select runner-up spot in the LHSAA High School Football Championship game.

He was not available for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Principal James Jackson informed Mitchell of the decision after exams Tuesday.

“We appreciate everything that coach Mitchell has done since he’s joined us, but I have decided to relieve him of his duties as our head football coach,” Jackson said in a prepared statement. “Days and decisions like this are never easy or fun especially as we approach the holidays and when it involves someone as well respected as Nick.

“Coach Mitchell and I had a great talk and he understands the reasons for this decision. Nick and I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for one another. He is well liked and respected by every player he has ever coached as well as our students, parents, faculty, and community members. This was an extremely difficult decision to make, but one that I feel is in the best interest of our school moving forward.”

Jackson would not elaborate further on the decision to relief Mitchell of his head coaching duties, but he said Mitchell could remain on staff as a teacher and assistant track coach.

Mitchell, a Destrehan High School graduate who played baseball at Southern, also had coaching stints at East Ascension and East St. John.