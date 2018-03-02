More than marching

Breanna Smith

Editor@thewestsidejournal.com

When Gage Simoneaux told his mom he wanted to join an open-class drum corp, she went straight to google. In 2016, Simoneaux received a contract from Southwind, an Open Class drum corps based in Alabama. At 13 years old, he was one of the teams youngest members.

Simoneaux, who has played music since he was 4 years old, was inspired by YouTube videos. He turned inspiration into dedication and knew a contract would not come without hard work.

For weeks, he held his 20-pound baritone while standing in front of the television until he couldn’t anymore and marched up and down the driveway until dark to prepare for auditions.

“It was grueling for us and all of our neighbors,” Marlene Waldrep, Simoneaux’s mom, said. “But he got that contract.”

Simoneaux competed against 1,000 prospects, most of whom were college-aged, for one of 26 spots in the baritone section of the Southwind drum corp. He trained and competed with Southwind during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

This year, the Brusly High School sophomore is the first West Baton Rouge Parish resident to become a member of the Cadets, a World Class 10-time world champion drum corps. At 16 years old, he is also one of the teams youngest members ever.

The Cadets and Southwind are affiliated with Drum Corp International, which is the marching music major leagues. The division ranks higher than high school and collegiate drum corps. Simoneaux called it the NFL of marching music.

However, the Cadets is a world-class drum corps, which is a step above the open-class Southwind drum corps.

In the summer of 2016, Simoneaux went off to camp to train from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with his fellow teammates–most of whom were 19 and 20 years old. He came home battered and sunburnt, with two pairs of melted shoes as proof of his time spent on the blazing turf. He missed the family’s annual vacation and two weeks of school, which he worked to make up

When summer 2017 rolled around, he went back.

Don’t let the word camp fool you, drum corp is hard work and dangerous if not done correctly. Drum corp members run in different directions at full-speed within inches of one another. Mistakes are made in centimeters and championships are decided within hundredths of points.

During one performance, Simoneaux ripped his hip flexor, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and Achilles tendon. But the show went on.

“In drum corps, it’s suck it up buttercup,” Simoneaux said.

During performances, drum corp members can have the same heart rate as a marathon runner halfway through a race. During camp, trainers from the Denver Broncos assist with conditioning to ensure drum corp members’ physicality.

“My upper half is that of a musician, and the bottom half is an athlete,” Simoneaux said.

To stay in shape year-round, Simoneaux competes with Elite Independent, a competitive ensemble hosted by the Louisiana Mississippi Colorguard Percussion Circuit (LMCGPC) and nationally by Winter Guard International (WGI) Sport of the Arts. He also attends camps with the Cadets in Allentown, Pennsylvania each month.

Simoneaux will attend three more camps then begin a summer-long tour of the United States with the Cadets. He will briefly return home on July 23 for a performance in Lafayette.

A pastalaya dinner benefit will be held to help cover the cost of tuition and travel expenses on Friday, March 23 in the Brusly Town Hall parking lot.