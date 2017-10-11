Morvant wins big at first gymnastics meet

Joelle Wright

Changes can be difficult for young children, but one Addis third grader is embracing change.

This past year, Isabelle Morvant began homeschooling in order to chase her dream of becoming a gymnastics champion, and she is well on her way after her first gymnastic meet of the season.

Morvant, who trains for hours a day at Elite Gymnastics in Baton Rouge, travelled to Starkville, Mississippi, where she showed exactly what all of the extra hours of training have done.

“I was so excited about my scores because it was my first meet of the season,” Morvant said. “I can’t wait to see what my scores are in the next meet.”

Morvant came in first on bars with 9.575, first on floor with 9.30, third on vault with 9.350, and third on beam with 9.00.

“Isabelle’s confidence and determination has grown so much this year compared to last year. She is very disciplined at the gym and at home” her mom Brooke Morvant said. “I credit her coaches Franki Holmes and Johnny Morel.”

In addition, Morvant jumped and twirled to a second place all-around with her personal best of 37.225, and along with her two teammates, earned a second place team trophy.

Young Morvant added that one of the most exciting things about the meet came not from her performance but from other gymnasts.

“I was so excited when other teams kept coming up to me to tell me how well I had done,” Morvant said. “That felt really good.”

“She told us that she wasn’t even nervous when she was performing,” Morvant’s mom said. “That showed in her performance and her scores.”