Museum lecture features ‘Great War’ veterans of West Baton Rouge

Farmhands and doctors alike were called to service on the West Side when America joined the fight during World War I.

It was a time before frozen food, the electric guitar and credit cards, which may make it seem more like an ancient civilization than the country we call home.

But many of the memories from the war live on in West Baton Rouge. People like Ellis Gautier grew up hearing stories about the war from their family and community. Gautier, an Army veteran himself and a founding member of the WBR Genealogical Association, spoke of the war’s impacts on the West Side at a lunchtime lecture at the West Baton Rouge Museum.

West Baton Rouge Parish’s agricultural industry was largely devastated after the Civil War and had only begun to rebuild in the early 1900s when the war started, Gautier said. Many former slaves stayed on plantations as farmhands and sharecroppers as the agricultural industry was rebuilt.

When America entered the war in 1917, many farmhands registered for the draft and enlisted in the military. Many men lost their lives soon after enlisting when they contracted the Spanish Flu, according to Gautier and the WBR Genealogical Society’s book “Soldiers of West Baton Rouge in World War I.”

The Spanish Flu claimed more lives than the Bubonic plague in medieval ages, Gautier said.

The number of men who never returned from the war had unfavorable effects on the West Side, especially on the agricultural industry.

“Everything was done by hand,” Gautier said. “Farming required a lot of labor.”

Although most men who enlisted were farmers, men from white-collar backgrounds in West Baton Rouge also registered for the draft, according to documents from the National Archives.

The West Side had four doctors at the time, three of whom have records of registering for the draft. None of the doctors asked for an exemption from service, according to the National Archives.

Dr. Paul Bernard Landry was the only one of the doctors from the West Side called to serve. His daughter, Joyce, attended the lunchtime lecture where Gautier presented historical information.

The West Side was also home for some distinguished military men who served in World War I. John Hill Carruth grew up on a plantation on the West Side and at 14 years old enrolled in Louisiana State University. After earning a degree in civil engineering, Carruth went to West Point. Carruth’s brother, George Carruth, also attended West Point for one year before coming back to Port Allen, Gautier said. Both George and John Carruth had distinguished military careers, and George was often seen riding around Port Allen in his old truck, Gautier said.

Upon cleaning out George Carruth’s house after his passing, Gautier found a peculiar flowerpot– George Carruth’s doughboy hat from his service in World War I.

Gautier donated the doughboy hat to the West Baton Rouge Museum to be used in its two-part exhibition, “Over Here & Over There: Americans at Home and Abroad in World War I.”

Another distinguished military man with ties to the parish is known as “the mystery soldier” in Gautier’s book. With seemingly no connection to the West Side, Maj. Gen. Walter Henry Gordon, was signed up to receive benefits in West Baton Rouge, likely by a friend or relative, Gautier said.

Gordon’s mother was from New York and his father from Georgia, but he was born in Mississippi in 1863.

He enrolled in West Point from St. Landry Parish and after graduating fought in the Spanish-American War and the Philippine Insurrection. He commanded infantry in China and the 10th Brigade in France. Following the war he received the Distinguished Service Medal and retired as the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army. Yet, his ties to the West Side and registration for post-war benefits here remains a mystery.

The West Baton Rouge Museum will continue to explore the impacts of World War I with another lunchtime lecture, “World War I in the Air: America Joins the Fight!” on Thursday, Dec. 7, presented by Gary Ethridge.

The museum will also host two more Saturday reading and discussions, hosted by history scholars, Dr. Karl Roider and Dr. Paul Paskoff to explore the continuing relevance of the war by reading, discussing, and sharing insights into the writings of Americans who experienced it.