A musical ‘Oasis’ for high school band alumni

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

School’s out forever, but local Brusly and Port Allen high school alumni aren’t letting that get in the way of band practice.

The West Baton Rouge Oasis Jazz Band, now celebrating its first full year, is rekindling the musical spark among jazz band alumni on the West Side. After its first performance on June 16 at the Addis Community Center, the jazz band is scheduled to perform on the Port Allen levee for Fourth Fest, on Tuesday, July 4.

“It was just something to do over the summer and it’s snowballed to something bigger,” Oasis Jazz Band Director Daniel Guyton said.

Ages 15-60, the jazz band alumni hail from throughout South Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, Plaquemine, White Castle, Port Allen, Brusly and New Orleans. Some are recent high school graduates studying at Southeastern or Baton Rouge Community College. Obe is a pharmacist. Another is a truck driver.

Although they are technically a “jazz band,” the Oasis Jazz Band takes on an eclectic repertoire that includes hits from Louis Armstrong, James Brown, Outkast, Metallica and The Beatles, to name a few.

What started off as a way for high school students and alumni to team up for band practice outside of school has become something much larger, Guyton said. More to the point, it provides locals with an opportunity to practice music in professional environment with a range of musical talent.

“I haven’t played since high school, so this lets me play with others,” said 2014 Port Allen High School graduate Daniel Tores, sporting a trombone.

The band provides an outlet for music lovers of all ages and backgrounds on the West Side to get behind, said Jonathan Conaway, who just graduated from Port Allen this year. It’s about “passion,” he said.

“You just don’t do it if you don’t like it.”

Guyton, who directs the Port Allen High jazz band, teamed up with WIll Mulina, Brusly High band director, to create the band last year. There are a number of similar programs in East Baton Rouge, but none on the West Side, Guyton said.

Initially, the two band directors reached out to musicians they thought would be interested. The band includes a fairly modest brass section, piano, drums and bassist.

Now, the band is looking to expand, Guyton said. Community members and local alumni are welcome to join, he said.

The jazz band meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in the Brusly High School band room.