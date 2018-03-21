NAACP hosts final forum for candidates for 18th JDC Division B judge.

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A candidate forum hosted by the local chapter of the NAACP on Monday, March 19 became heated as candidates discussed money spent on the campaign trail and Robin Free, whose former seat is up for grabs in the election.

Forum moderator Dr. Adell Brown asked candidates about the role of impartiality and equality in the courtroom, potential solutions to the rising number of school shootings, and who or what will influence their decisions if elected.

A question from the audience probed whether candidates were in agreement with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ early release program. Tom McCormick was the only candidate to say he was still undecided on the issue, the rest generally agreed with the plan.

The candidates addressed the need for changes in the juvenile system and the establishment of a drug court and rehabilitation options for juvenile and drug offenders.

This Saturday, March 24, West Side residents will go to the polls to select the next 18th JDC Division B judge.