NAACP voices concerns to School Board

Breanna Smith

bresmith143@gmail

Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) protested outside of the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Tuesday, Jan. 10. “We’re not here to put a black eye on anybody–we’re here for our kids,” President of the local NAACP chapter Garrett Brown said. Nikeisha Jones, NAACP member and educator, voiced her concerns for Port Allen High School during the School Board Committee meeting on Tuesday. She alleged high numbers of uncertified teachers and inequality for football players at Port Allen High School. There are currently five uncertified teachers in West Baton Rouge schools, according to Superintendent Wes Watts. Initially, Watts thought that there were 18 teachers without certifications at the beginning of the year, but a recent review of data showed

five, he said. “We’re in good shape in regards to teachers and their certifications,” he said.

When an area is considered in a critical shortage, schools are allowed to hire teachers who are in the process of gaining their teaching certification. “All teachers must be actively working towards

their certification or they will be fired,” School Board member Toni Bergeron said during the meeting.

A shortage in coaching staff at Port Allen High School football has also left the football team unable to

participate in spring conditioning after coach Nick Mitchell was relieved of his duties as head football coach last month. Football players that are not properly conditioned year round are a liability during the

season, Joseph said. There are seven students that exclusively play football at Port Allen High School.

The rest receive conditioning through other sports, according to Watts. “As an old coach I want them in the weight room as much as possible,” he said. It will take time to find the perfect person for the job, but

the scheduling and availability conflicts will be resolved once that person is found, Watts said.