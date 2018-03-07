Nannette Decker Mendoza

Nannette passed away at 9:19 am on Monday, March 5, 2018 at The Carpenter House at the age of 60. She was a resident of Addis and a native of Plaquemine, La. Arrangements pending Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine.
