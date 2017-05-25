Narcotics agents arrest repeat drug offender in P.A.

Quinn Welsch

Port Allen man Mark Hawkins was arrested for the second time in two years on drug charges after undercover agents with the River West Narcotics Taskfroce purchased cocaine from him on multiple occasions throughout the city, Police Chief Esdron Brown said.

Hawkins, 51, was arrested on three charges: intent to distribute cocaine, marijuana and prescription medicine.

Brown said Hawkins is one of the major drug suppliers in the city and has been dealing for more than a decade. He has had multiple run-ins with police officers and was on parole when he was arrested, Brown said.

Community members repeatedly notified the Port Allen Police Department about drug activity on Court Street regarding Hawkins, Brown said.

“It was blatant what he was doing,” one of the River West agents said.

At the time of his arrest he had 8.8 ounces of cocaine, 25 grams of marijuana and four hydrocodone pills, the agents said.

Hawkins has a long list of drug charges over the years and more than a dozen drug-related arrests since the ‘80s, according to court documents.

Although Hawkins himself is not necessarily a “violent offender,” Brown said, he has a history of causing violence.

“The stuff he’s selling causes violence,” Brown said. “It’s just one guy who brings it in is affecting thousands of people.”