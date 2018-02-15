National Signing Day 2018

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

National Signing Day is a day two Brusly Panthers will never forget.

Garrett Roberts and DeAndre Brown, two leaders of the 2017 Brusly Panthers defense, signed National letters of intent surrounded by their family, friends, and teammates on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Roberts will attend Southern Arkansas University and Brown will attend the University of Arkansas Monticello.

National Signing Day is always an exciting day for those who have earned the opportunity to work towards a degree and continue playing sports on the college level. This day is a culmination of hard work, commitment, and sacrifice for both the players and the families. We are proud and excited for both Garrett and DeAndre to have this opportunity and we look forward to watching them continue to develop as students and football players over the next four years,” Brusly head football coach Hoff Schooler said. “Both of these young men have wonderful support from their families and we want to make sure they know how much Brusly Football appreciates them and congratulate them today as well.”

Roberts said finally signing his intent letter gave him an amazing feeling of accomplishment.

“While signing the letter, I felt relieved,” Roberts said. “All the hard work, on and off the field has finally paid off.”

Brown said he thought, “things are about to get real” as he was signed his letter.

The two Brusly Panthers haven’t seen the last of each other on the football field yet. Southern Arkansas and Arkansas Monticello are both members of the Great American Conference (GAC). Roberts and Brown will again be on the same field together when their two schools meet for their annual “Battle of the Timberlands” in week 10 of their season. Both Roberts and Brown are looking forward to that meeting.

“That game is going to be a lot of fun, not too many people get that opportunity,” Brown said.

“I can’t wait to meet Dre in week 10 next year. It will be fun to play with him on the field even though it is against him,” Roberts said. “But I do want to inform everyone SAU is going to get the dub.”

Both boys will bring fond memories of their experiences as a Brusly Panthers with them to Arkansas. As far as Coach Schooler is concerned, they will always be a part of the Brusly Panther football program.

“Having talked to the coaches at both Southern Arkansas and Arkansas Monticello, I know that both schools feel fortunate to have these two young men join their football teams. Our football staff here at Brusly will be the biggest fans of both Garrett and DeAndre,” Coach Schooler said. “They are going off to Arkansas but they will always be a part of our program in Brusly, we will invite and encourage both of them to use our weight facility or fields to train when they are home and we hope they will become mentors to our younger players as well.”

Roberts and Brown both had many people to thank for their success.

Brown said, “I would like to thank my entire family for their support and all of my coaches from little league to high school.”

“I would like to thank God, my parents, coaches, teammates, and everyone else who has supported me along the way, especially my personal trainer and cousin, Brant Hebert,” Roberts said.

Roberts also had a message for the Brusly youth who will be the future of Panther athletics.

“No matter what people tell you, I promise, hard work always pays off,” he said. “Never settle for being mediocre. Never limit expectations placed upon you. Go