Need sandbags before the weather? Here’s where they are in West Baton Rouge

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Forecasters are predicting 2-3 inches of rain between through Thursday, June 24, in the Baton Rouge area in preparation for Tropical Storm Cindy.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said the storm is expected to make landfall at about 1 a.m. on Thursday morning.

West Baton Rouge summer school programs will be closed on Thursday.

West Baton Rouge residents in need of sandbags can find them at one of the locations listed below:

Erwinville Ball Park off Rougon Road

Rivault Park in the city of Port Allen, near Pete Riviere Drive

The Depot in the city of Port Allen, off La. Hwy. 1

Alexander Park in Brusly, near Elaine Street by the water tower

Myhand Park in Addis, at the southeast corner off Laws Road

Addis Fire Station on La. Hwy. 1

The West Baton Rouge Parish government issued a statement in anticipation the weather on Monday, June 19:

In preparation for the potentially significant rain event over the next few days, we are monitoring the weather system currently in the gulf. The Parish is providing bags, sand, and shovels for residents of the parish. Shovels will be located at the sites [and] we encourage residents to bring a shovel to fill your own bags.

For more information on storm preparations go to getagameplan.org and emergency.louisiana.gov