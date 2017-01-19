Never give up

Your 2017 resolution should be a ‘lifestyle change’ trainers say

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The holidays are over and excuses are running short. As work and school swing back into full gear, many will test the strength of their resolutions.

For many, that means improving their level of physical fitness.

Every January it’s the same, said Dain Lewis, owner and trainer at Levee Crossfit. Membership spikes In the beginning of the year, but as the weeks continue, we begin to feel the magnet-like pull of life’s many distractions. Membership tapers in the spring and that is usually when trainers know how many people they’ll have until summer.

His advice for following through on your fitness resolutions is simple: Make it a lifestyle change, for 2017, 2018, 2019 and on and on.

“Stop setting short-term goals. Take fitness as a lifestyle. Work out because it’s necessary,” Lewis said. “It’s not about rock-hard abs, it’s not about going down a dress size, it’s not about going down 20 lbs. I have to eat, I have to drink, I have to workout.”

Having small goals is good, but the ultimate goal is always to live a healthier lifestyle, Lewis said. Once that happens, the smaller goals occur naturally, he said. “It doesn’t matter how long it takes.”

Lewis’s gym, located at 724 N. Jefferson Ave., is a crossfit gym. Despite the sometimes intimidating perception of “crossfit,” the gym is open to all skill levels, he said.

While some crossfit gyms can be more “hardcore,” his is more welcome to newcomers, he said.

“People get so intimidated. Crossfit is cross training, meaning you’re not just doing one thing,” he said. “You’re tricking the body. You become a more versatile athlete.”

Levee Crossfit is where Amy Daughdrill found her passion. Daughdrill joined the gym in September, 2013, and has been attending ever since, first just as a patron, but now as a certified trainer.

For her, she just needed to find the right type of exercise program.

“It’s always different. It’s always challenging. Even as a coach, unless you’re a full time athlete, there’s something everyone can work on,” she said. “You have to find something you love and something that is challenging that changes because if you get bored you are going to stop.”

Like Lewis, Daughdrill said it’s important not to be intimidated by the exercise routines because they can often be modified.

“There’s going to be every level of athlete out there,” she said. “You’re not competing with anyone but yourself to get better than the day before.”

While it’s important to find a workout routine (or “groove” as Lewis calls it), there is a lot more to health than just exercise. Eating healthy food, drinking lots of water and getting lots of rest are also important, the two trainers both said.

If someone eats a lot of junk food and still works out regularly, it’s possible they might see some results, but the results become more noticeable with the right diet, Lewis said. Additionally, it’s important to cut down on unhealthy foods gradually, Daughdrill said.

“I tell people, start with something small. If you know you think three Cokes a day, take it down to one,” Lewis said. “Limit yourself.”

Daughdrill said a good way to improve one’s diet is to prepare meals in advance. For instance, cooking breakfast and lunch for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on Sunday night will yield healthier results, she said. Otherwise, someone might find themselves rummaging through the pantry looking for a bag of chips.