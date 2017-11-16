New app joins local schools, businesses and savings

Breanna Smith

Catholic High baseball coach Brad Bass and Holy Family coach Patrick Hobbins are teaming up to spread the word about sLocal, an app that lets businesses connect with consumers to offer discounts and support for local schools.

The app launched on the West Side last week. A portion of the monthly fee to use the app goes to a local school of the user’s choosing.

Bass, a native of Port Allen and a graduate of PAHS, said that he is excited to bring the app to his hometown. The initiative builds community by supporting schools, serving local businesses and generating consumer savings, he said.

“As a teacher and a coach, I know the critical role that education plays in a young person’s life,” Bass said.

The app currently works with more than 200 businesses and donates to more than 70 schools in Baton Rouge.

It launched in Baton Rouge in 2016 and raised more than $3,000 for schools and gained more than 1,200 users within its first month, Bass said.

“I believe the sLocal concept will be tremendously successful in West Baton Rouge because of the pride we have in our parish,” Bass said.

Businesses pay a monthly hosting fee and promote discounts and specials to the apps users, much like the Groupon app.

Users pay $2.99 per month for access to the app. Twenty-five percent of all app purchases go to schools.

Every West Baton Rouge Parish School, including Holy Family School, are already on board, Bass said.

All of the funds raised will be turned over to principals who will be able to allocate funds to the specific needs of their school.

The sLocal app was created by three Catholic High educators. Athletic director J.P. Kelly, technology director Jay Butcher and Bradly Katzmarzyk, a Catholic High graduate spent two years on the development of the app.

The developers hope to build a following strong enough to take the app statewide and eventually nationwide.