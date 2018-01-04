New laws in the new year

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Business owners and new drivers will be among the most impacted by the more than 20 new laws taking effect in Louisiana as 2018 begins.

Transportation

Beginning with the new year, drivers education courses will be required to include lessons on traffic stops. A bill by Sen. Ryan Gatti, a Bossier City Republican, will, “provide for driver education to include instruction relative to appropriate driver conduct when stopped by a law enforcement officer.”

Illinois, Virginia, Arkansas, Alaska and Texas have passed similar laws, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The law doesn’t add any hours to driver instruction and education requirements.

Name registrations, annual reports and business documents owed to the Secretary of State’s Office will be required to be filed online by business owners in 14 of Louisiana’s most populated parishes.

Tags

Along with the new year will come new license plates. Specialty plates will be available for the Louisiana Patriot Guard Riders, the Sabine Pass Lighthouse and for families of service members. Families of military service members will be signified as a Blue Star Family. Additional costs and rules apply, and a minimum requirement must be met before they are printed.

Taxes

Primary care nurse practitioners are now able to receive a tax credit offered to doctors and dentists working in rural, underserved areas.

Individuals who donate a portion of their tax refunds to the Louisiana Horse Rescue Association will be able to receive a tax write-off.

Lastly, a personal income tax break is being offered by the state for renovations made to homes of people with physical disabilities that require “barrier-free design elements,” for up to $5,000.