There’s a new leader on litter in town, or back in town. Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot appointed former publisher and general manager of the West Side Journal Darrell Guilbeau as Executive Director of Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful.

“I think we have a really good person that’s going to take this and move it to the highest level it’s ever been,” Berthelot told the Parish Council before it ratified the appointment at the Thursday, May 24 meeting.

The first board meeting Guilbeau held as director was Tuesday, May 29 at the Addis Community Center.

Guilbeau said he looks forward to working with community leaders and serving the Parish in a new capacity. Guilbeau spent 16 years in his position at the Journal.

“I’ve always had a desire to get back permanently on the West Side of Baton Rouge,” he told the Parish Council.

His main goals are revitalizing the Keep WBR Beautiful board and uplifting the organization, he said. “If you put half as much effort into this board as you did in the West Side Journal, I think we’ll be very happy,” Council member Chris “Fish” Kershaw told Guilbeau at the Council meeting.