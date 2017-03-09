New library building put on hold for now

Breanna Smith

Image courtesy of the West Baton Rouge Museum

The proposed addition to the West Baton Rouge Parish Library has been put on hold due to insufficient funding, another effect of the state’s budget crisis.

Four companies submitted bids for the multipurpose facility, the lowest of which was nearly $600,000 over budget, West Baton Rouge Parish Library Director Beth Vandersteen said. For now, it will be a waiting game to see what funding becomes available after the upcoming legislative session.

“We either have to continue to save money and hope the cost doesn’t keep increasing or try and solve our space problem some other way which is heartbreaking,” Vandersteen said.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Library Board wants to be able to ensure that the center will be able to generate steady revenue, Vandersteen said.

“The state gives us $46,000 a year but $46,000 a year is not going to build or maintain this,” she said.

The library has reserved funds, but the building of the facility would require almost all of the funds available in that account, Vandersteen said. The account is also used for maintaining the library’s outreach mobile and for other miscellaneous expenses, she said.

The proposed education and research center would solve many of the space and organizational problems the library is currently facing, Vandersteen said. The facility would provide four office spaces for the eight part-time employees with the outreach program, a large public meeting room and garages for the BookMobile and Outreach mobile.

The additional collection space would help the librarians to organize and find titles. The limited space available now means some titles are kept in bags, making them more difficult to find Vandersteen said.

Libraries have been dubbed, “the people’s university,” because of the availability of educational resources. The addition of the facility would provide more opportunities to the public and more effective outreach in schools on the West Side, Vandersteen said.

“This isn’t your grandma’s library anymore, we have so much to offer,” she said.

The retiring director originally thought this facility would be the cap on her 50-year career as a librarian, she said. The facility is still a possibility for the future, but Vandersteen is passing the torch.

“I just don’t have that many years left in the tank,” she said.