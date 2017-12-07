New library director Ruth Bond focuses on her new home

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Access, ideas, inspiration and opportunity.

That is the mission of a public library, according to Ruth Bond, now six months into her tenure as the West Baton Rouge Parish Library director. Bond accepted her new job in Port Allen in June.

Like her predecessor Beth Vandersteen, Bond’s goal is to continue modernizing the parish’s library with digital tools and to increase the facility’s organizational efficiency. The only obstacle (as always) is time and money.

Preliminary plans were in the works by the former library director for a potential addition to the existing facility. Those plans (and any future plans of a potential secondary location) were tabled after the last legislative session in the Capitol.

Bond says she intends to focus on the existing library.

“There’s a lot of opportunity here. Beth left us in a very good spot,” Bond said. “I think from my perspective it’s best to invest in this building here.”

As the WBRPL becomes more technologically savvy, the need for an increased physical presence will decrease. Patrons will be able to access collections and online tools with apps and websites through the WBRPL.

“We’re definitely focusing on more digital content and how we can make our website more robust,” Bond said.

The goal is to expand the library’s user base, not necessarily the number of patrons visiting the physical building. Many of the library’s patrons may never even step foot in the building, Bond said.

“I know that traffic is bad… the board is extending our services to as many as we can. We can do that through digital content,” Bond said. “We’re always looking at how to make it more easy.”

The library is hoping to launch access to Flipster this month, an app that allows library patrons to browse magazines on a digital database. Other future plans include access to streaming music and video.

Bond said she will focus some energy on renovating the existing library space as well. “We want to at least bring it up to the standards of the state libraries,” she said.

Though this is her first directorship, Bond said she has worked in just about every position in public libraries.

A West Coast native, Bond earned her stripes as a librarian in California, Washington and De Soto Parish and was most recently the Director of Public Services for the Kitsap County Regional Libraries before accepting her role as library director in West Baton Rouge.

The transition to her new job so far has been a positive one so far, she said.

“It’s been a good change. We’re moving forward,” said administrative assistant Cadie Russo, who has taken on an expanded role at the library. “We’re like a small family.”

The library staff has been supportive after Vandersteen’s eight years at the helm, Bond said.

“What makes the library is the staff,” Bond said. “I delegate a lot of tasks to the staff and they have been stepping up. My job is to make sure they have the tools to do their job. Without them, there wouldn’t be a library here.”

Bond said she is looking forward to hearing more about the community’s needs.

“Standard answers are more books and extended answers. But what are the issues that they care about and how can the library help with that?” Bond asked. “We provide opportunity. If you want to see your tax dollars in action, come visit the library.”