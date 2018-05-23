New name tabled for new school

Jaci Pinell

Educators proposed a new name for the upcoming Erwinville School at the May 16 School Board meeting. The proposal of Caneview Community School was faced with opposition from the school board, which set the vote back to June 20.

School officials said the name was representative of their culture, geographics, and people. School board members Teri Bergeron and Jason Manola said the “community” aspect of the name sounds like a charter school. Toby Sarradet noted none of the schools in the parish have “community” in their name.

The group of school officials chose “community” as part of the name to encompass the diverse age groups which will be represented at the upcoming school.

“There was a detailed vetting process in order to encompass the large group of Head Start to eighth-grade students,” Devall Middle School Principal Laree Taylor said.

Deval Middle School teacher Katherine Scott questioned the School Board use of a name which she claimed serves to perpetuate the divisiveness of the geographical Northside and Southside split. She said the group of educators felt as though the Northside name speaks to the area that currently includes six individual schools, rather than just Chamberlin and Devall.

Educators were unaware of the process by which the name was selected, Scott told the Board. School officials felt the survey of 201 people who “may not even have a vested interest in our school” was not an adequate representation of the community the schools serve, Scott said.

The poll was “kind of all over” Board Member Craig Sarradet said, who along with other members, supported the name change.

Board Member Michael Maranto spoke with teachers who would be affected by the name change a few months ago, and they expressed a desire to change the name.

“We should support something like that for people,” Maranto said. “They’ll be there, they’ll work there, they would be there every day, and they feel strong about it.”

The name has been changed three times since the announcement of the new school project.

“I’d like that if we change it, it’s done,” School Board Member Rose Roche said.

The School Board will vote on the name change at the Wednesday, June 20 meeting.