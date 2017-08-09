The new normal: Political celebrity has gone a long way since 2016

Quinn Welsch

Editor

I don’t know about you, but 2017 has really been dragging on. I swear, it feels like ages ago that we elected Donald Trump to the White House.

But here we are. School is about to start. Football practice is beginning again. There is an occasional cool breeze that blows by at night, reminding us that fall is just around the corner.

Time is going as fast as ever in the world that exists outside of the 24/7 reality show that our national political scene has devolved into. I might age another year by the time the President returns from his 17-day vacation.

It’s been a whirlwind of outrageous statements, gaffes and firings since then.

And while Trump’s approval rating has reached the lowest of lows, his supporters have not lost faith in him, according to a number of polls that have been released this summer.

Celebrity goes a long way today.

Shrewd politicians and lobbyists know this. I recently learned that Kid Rock intends to run for U.S. Senate in 2018. When I was 10, I thought Kid Rock was the coolest, edgiest music artist alive. His hit “Cowboy” was a simple combo of hip-hop and rock that seemed revolutionary in the ‘90s.

Needless to say, I’ve changed a lot since then. I’d be inclined to laugh it off, but if 2016 has anything, well… let’s just say I’m less excited for President Kanye and First Lady Kim or – god help us – Sen. Ted Nugent (although ‘The Nuge’ does sound somewhat senatorial).

It’s been a long, weird road these last seven months.

Here’s to hoping things even out.