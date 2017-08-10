New park, other public works eyed by Port Allen officials

Staff Report

After a year of discussion, the city of Port Allen is looking at designs for a new park to build near City Hall after a committee meeting among council members on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

A designer with MB Design Consultants said the new Centennial Park could be complete this fall. A 20-foot tall gazebo, similar to the one located at the Old Ferry Landing, will likely be the centerpiece. The gazebo would include lighting and 6-foot wide sidewalk around Avenue A and River Road as well.

City officials said they would like to see the park used as a performance stage for future events in the city.

Dow Chemical presented the city of Port Allen with $100,000 for the construction of a Centennial Park last year.

Water towers

The city is also hoping to clean the inside of the city’s water towers, a regular maintenance item that is expected to cost the city $150,000. The towers were cleaned about 20 years ago, according Chief Administrative Officer Adrian Genre.

Road upgrades

City officials will also meet this week to decide which roads in Port Allen will receive the fifth and final phase of the city’s road repair program. Genre said there are only about three or four roads left that require upgrades.

The final phase will cost $375,000 from the city’s general fund.