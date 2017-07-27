New principal at Port Allen Elementary

Breanna Smith

bresmith143@gmail.com

Dr. Michael Wright, former assistant principal of Cohn Elementary, will take the reins as the principal of Port Allen Elementary starting in the fall of the 2017-18 school year.

“We had several quality candidates for that position, but he stood out among them,” West Baton Rouge Parish School Superintendent Wes Watts said.

Wright has spent 23 years as an educator and has been an educator in West Baton Rouge since 2014.

Wright did a great job as assistant principal at Cohn Elementary and showed exceptional professionalism in the way he worked with students and teachers, Watts said.

Before making the move across the river, Wright taught special education in Ascension Parish.

Laying the foundation for a strong education is his main goal, he said. Building leadership capabilities for students to take to other schools on the West Side is most important, he said.

“I also want to promote a positive culture here and celebrate successes and student successes at the school,” Wright said.

Wright recently received his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Louisiana in Lafayette.

Wright will host a meet and greet for parents at 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the elementary school.

Meet and Greet:

Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. @ the elementary school