New private school in Addis slated for 2017-18

About admin

Cole Williams

Related Posts

One Comment

  1. 1

    Dr. Tammy Seneca

    Not sure how they view our schools….”culture” of moral ambiguity in public education ….but, I am proud to be a product of WBR Schools and now work for the system!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search

Follow Us

Follow Us on Facebook

300 x 250 #2

300×250
300×250
300×250
300×250

Latest Tweets

Our Partner Sites

The Westside Journal • 668 N Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, LA 70767 • 225-343-2540

Skip to toolbar