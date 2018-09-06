New route for trash collection

Staff Report

Republic Services began a route exclusively for Sugar Mill Plantation residents on Monday, Sept. 3. Moving cart collection for those residents will move to Wednesdays and Saturdays. The route does not include Sugar Mill Estates.

Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot met with Republic Services last month to discuss issues regarding trash collection. Despite growth in the parish, the company still operated with the same equipment and number of employees as it did when the parish signed a contract with them in 2004, Berthelot said.

Sometimes homes or entire streets have been skipped, or trucks are days late on collecting garbage. The addition of the truck on a new route should alleviate those issues for residents, Berthelot said.

Recycling service collection day will remain Wednesday. Bulky trash service and out of cart contents collection will begin on the first Monday morning of the first full week of the month.