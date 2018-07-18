New uniform, same legacy

Staff Report

sports@thewestsidejournal.com

Brusly High School’s marching band, the Panther Sound, will be sweating it out from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the next two weeks on BHS’s football field during its summer band camp. The band is set to kick off another banner year.

The Panther Sound will play at football halftime shows, parades, and marching band competition festivals across the state. After entertaining audiences and winning excellent and superior ratings in four festivals last year, the band from West Baton Rouge Parish has grown to over fifty members and expects to do even better in upcoming halftime shows and festivals.

“This year’s band is looking to take it to the next level,” band director William Mulina, who is entering his fourth year at BHS, said.

The band’s 2018-2019 leadership team of Daija Grimes (Drum Major, Junior), Mackenzi Melton (Band Captain, Senior), Amariz Mendoza (Band Lieutenant, Junior), McKenzie Breaux (Band Lieutenant, Sophomore), and Sam Stanley (Color Guard Captain, Junior) will lead the Panther Sound to the next level. The group will lead with an “attitude of service underpinned by genuine care,” Mulina said. This year they will play more than just marching band favorites and have added a set of six songs woven together under the theme “Sweet Dreams” to their repertoire.

The band’s football halftime shows and competition performances “will take the audience on a journey through the mind during sleep,” Mulina said. It will be a journey from peaceful dreams to disturbing nightmares. Songs will include the Eurythmics’ hit “Sweet Dreams,” Aerosmith’s power ballad “Dream On,” and “Pure Imagination” from the “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” movie soundtrack.

“Each year we try to design a show that is both enjoyable and challenging for the members, but also is something successful at a competition,” Mulina said.

The Panther Sound will be reaching new heights in brand new uniforms, retiring ten-year-old ones. The band would not have arrived at this promising point without years of hard work and leadership provided by 2018 graduates Dara Badon, who is now off to Harvard University, and Jean-Luke Bernard, who is now off to Louisiana State University, Mulina and band members agreed. Those two leaders exemplified The Panther Sound’s motto, “Together Everyone Achieves More (TEAM).”

Beginning in the final weeks of a July in Louisiana, this year’s band aims to build on their legacy and carry it forward.