New West Baton Rouge gun club aims high

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The shooters trained their shotguns down the firing lane, ready for their pretend prey to come flying out. One low. One high.

“Pull!”

One blast. Then another. Shells sprang from the gun’s chamber. A thick cloud of blue smoke oozed from the barrel. The next shooter stepped up.

Competitors fired, one after the other throughout the afternoon at the many shooting lanes at the Big Sweet Shootout on Friday, Oct. 20, at Bridgview Gun Club, formerly known as Hunter’s Run. Some of them hit their mark with each shot. Others, not so much.

Bridgeview has been operating since March and has hosted a number of similar tournaments, the largest of which was just a few days after they opened.

About 250 4-H shooters (not including their parents and grandparents) came to the gun club under new ownership to shoot.

“It was chaotic, but we managed,” said owner Keith Morris. “I’m hoping this coming year we can double what we did in youth events.”

Among Morris’ many dreams for the gun club, he really wants to see the West Baton Rouge sporting clays range become a landmark for shooters in the Baton Rouge area and the state. That will likely take some time and a significant investment, but Morris isn’t worried about the money, says.

Right now, he just wants to see the new gun club put its gloomy legal history in the rearview mirror as the range gets back on its feet.

Morris took ownership of the gun club in the beginning of the year following some controversy with former gun club owner Ron Duplessis. The West Baton Rouge Law Enforcement District, which owns the land, sought new bids for the properties lease. Though Morris was outbid, the Sheriff Mike Cazes appeared ready to enter a new contract with Bridgeview Gun Club on behalf of the Law Enforcement District. A judge ordered Cazes to resubmit the request for bids, which was later awarded to Morris.***

Sheriff Cazes said he was unhappy with the upkeep and maintenance of Hunter’s Run.

So far, Morris said he has dropped about $400,000 into the club renovations, Morris said. He said he is only about halfway done, though.

So far, that includes a complete renovation of the clubhouse, a new entrance and a warehouse, among other smaller items. Coming up, Morris plans to build an outdoor kitchen and concession stand and reconstruct all of the outdoor skeet and trap houses. Morris also hopes to double the size of the range by adding another 40 acres, he said.

“We’re trying to grow gradually. We don’t want a surge where we can’t keep up with the growth,” Morris said. “If we can keep our members happy then we’re happy.”