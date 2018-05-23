‘No danger’ at BHS, one facing charges

Breanna Smith

A student accused of making threats to Brusly High School is in police custody on charges of terrorizing. The FBI was brought in after the investigation became “more in-depth” Assistant Police Chief Tom Southon said.

The Addis Police Department was dispatched Sunday after the threat was reported, then turned the investigation over the Brusly Police Department as the school is in their jurisdiction. More than a dozen people have been brought in for interviews in the investigation, according to authorities. This is the first time the Brusly PD has brought in the FBI for an investigation.

The Brusly PD finished the initial investigation at 5 a.m. on Monday after taking the suspect into custody around 4:30 a.m. The suspect was taken into custody soon after the initial investigation for “the protection of himself and others” Southon said.

Authorities did not comment on the legitimacy of the threat but said if a plan was in place it was stopped before any action was taken.

“We believe Brusly High School was and will continue to be safe and secure,” The Brusly Police Department said in a statement released on Facebook Monday.

Parents and students were alerted to an off-campus threat with no further details at the time. This created a social media frenzy after a post from a parent alerted many of the threat.

“The majority of information on social media was grossly overstated,” Southon said.

The last day of school for Brusly High School was Wednesday, May 23. Additional officers were on campus for the remainder of the school year out of an abundance of caution.

The matter is still under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available, authorities said.