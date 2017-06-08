NO GAS TAX

Bill to increase state gasoline tax dies quietly without debate

Staff Report

A tax which would have gone toward repairs to Louisiana’s infrastructure was pulled by the sponsor of the bill after he resolved that it did not have enough votes to pass.

The vote was a huge issue for Louisiana Legislature at its 2017 session. A special session may be in order if the House and Senate cannot come to terms on the $29 billion budget bill before 6 p.m. today (Thursday, June 8).

House Bill 632 by Republican Representative Steve Carter of Baton Rouge would have added 17 cents to the gasoline tax. It would have taken a constitutional amendment approval by Louisiana voters to become law.

The bill died without going to a vote or even a debate in the House of Representatives.

Carter had proposed the bill on behalf of Gov. John Bel Edwards and Shawn Wilson, head of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Wilson had promoted the bill as a means of easing the traffic gridlock along Interstate 10, especially on the Mississippi River Bridge and Intracoastal Waterway overpass, both which rank among the worst traffic areas in the nation, he has said.

He had offered a proposal one day before the bill met its fate, in which the tax would have been reduced to only 10 cents more per gallon, but it still failed to draw support.

The proposal for the extra 10 cents would have brought approximately $330 million per year. A 17 cent tax would have created $510 million in new revenue.

“It’s a sad day when out of state groups influence the decision of this state,” said Carter.

The bill’s failure came largely because of an anti-tax view in the House, as well as an aggressive campaign for its defeat by Americans for Prosperity, a national anti-tax group.

“Louisianans can’t afford and don’t want an increase in the gas tax. Lawmakers should listen to their constituents, many of whom voted down tax increases across the state on April 29, and commit to opposing any attempt to increase the gas tax. Legislators need to know that we are going to let their constituents know who voted for it and who voted against it,” said state director John Kay.