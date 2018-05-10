No motels, fourth floor in Addis

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

As Addis continues to grow, officials are making sure the booming town isn’t burned by a lack of ordinances again. The Council passed two ordinances last week, one providing guidelines for hotel developments, the other restricting building height.

Promoting “smart growth” is at the heart of the ordinances, council member Tate Acosta, who introduced them, said.

“As commercial development starts to come with increased residential development, we want to make sure the town is prepared,” Acosta said.

Ordinance 2018-4 sets standards for hotel developments and prohibits motels, extended stay hotels and outdoor balconies. The ordinance mirrors the one adopted by the City of Gonzales in 2006.

Acosta said he doesn’t expect the ban to be a problem because of the abundance of properties for rent or lease in Addis.

Ordinance 2018-5, which restricts building height, is aimed at apartment buildings. No building in the town may exceed three stories and a maximum of 35 feet, according to the ordinance.

When the three-story Sugarmill apartment complex was built, the building height required the town to purchase a ladder fire truck.

Though Acosta was not on the Council at the time, he said the lesson was learned.

Fire safety is not the sole reason for the restriction. As building heights rise near residential areas, so do privacy concerns. Citizens have expressed concerns over protecting privacy and safety, these ordinances address those for now and the future, Acosta said.

Both ordinances help prevent the wrong type of growth Addis Mayor David Toups said.

“Everything should fit in the feel that all of West Baton Rouge has,” Acosta said.