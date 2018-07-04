No rest at wrestling camp

Joelle Wright

After almost non-stop wrestling, the Brusly High wrestling team is back home from camp at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

“They enjoyed it,” head wrestling coach Jimmy Bible said. “They showed me what they learned when they got back, and they were all very excited. The coaches, Baret Sanchez and Chris Couty, took the time to do some team building.”

Part of that team building was to take the team on a white water rafting adventure before camp began.

“It was a lot of fun,” upcoming sophomore wrestler, Austin Persinger said. “We had to work together to battle through the rapids, so It made us more than just wrestlers but a team.”

The wrestlers began each day with technique drills given by UT Chattanooga coaches as well as some of the best high school coaches from around the country. After drilling, teams would meet up for at least three dual meets each day.

“We were all gassed by the end of each day, but it was all well worth it,” Persinger said. “I learned so much that will help me become a better wrestler next season. I learned how to perfect my double-leg takedown which will help me take down my opponents much more quickly, as well as how to escape an opponent when on the bottom.”

The Panther wrestling team is already a close group, but coach Bible was happy that they had this chance to become even closer.

“All in all, I think it was a success,” Bible said.