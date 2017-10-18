No time to back down for Brusly boys

Joelle Wright

With a record of 0-4 in District 6-3A and 2-5 overall, the Brusly Panthers have had a rough season.

This week they face fellow district members Glen Oaks High School (0-6) in a game that could give either of the teams their first district win of the season.

“Glen Oaks is multiple in their offensive approach and they are athletic at the skill positions,” Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler said. “Defensively, they play a four-man front and mix in some stunts that we will have to work to pick up this week.”

Schooler added that much of their focus in the game will be on Glen Oaks’ quarterback and tailback who carry most of the load for their offense.

“We will need to do a good job of keeping those two guys contained. We need to show up and play with a great effort and not fall into mental traps within the game,” Schooler said. “Run fits and tackling will be critical, as [Glen Oaks] run several unbalanced fronts that stress the defense and cause you to have to make one on one tackles.”

Schooler hopes that the Panthers offense will be able to avoid the penalties that plagued them last week against Central.

“Offensively, we need to play with a better effort upfront on the offensive line and eliminate penalties, so that we can sustain drives and control the ball game through time of possession,” Schooler said.

The team talked early on about the importance of playing their best football late in the season and how that involves selling out for the team and doing little things correctly seven days a week, not just on Friday., Schooler said.

“Right now our guys understand that we are in a playoff mindset where nothing can be more important than being accountable to your teammates one week at a time,” he said. “We can’t be selfish and miss workouts or practices if we are going to win this week or any week after this.”