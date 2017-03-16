NuBlu breaks ground on LNG plant

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Work on NuBlu Energy’s latest development is underway. Shovels sank into untouched dirt on the vacant lot on S. Riverview Road in Port Allen as local leaders and West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce members commemorated the groundbreaking ceremony for the new liquid natural gas plant on Friday, March 10.

The facility is expected to be up and running on the 11-acre lot by the end of the year.

“Things will start moving very quick,” said Dean Kilgard partner in the company.

The company plans to begin its first phase of the facility with 30,000 gallons of liquid natural gas production per day and increase that to 90,000 gallons per day or more, depending on the market, Kilgard said. The company would eventually have a storage capacity of 280,000 gallons.

The company’s slogan is “Making LNG local,” which means cutting out the long-range logistics of transporting liquid natural gas, said Josh Payne, the company’s marketing coordinator.

“Just like with any expensive fuel or product, the most expensive part is delivering it,” Payne said. “If you have to truck that stuff 800 miles, it just doesn’t make sense. We basically take transportation out.”

The facility in Port Allen will serve as the region’s flagship facility, but will be one of several others that will be within 150 miles of wherever it is needed, Kilgard said.

The liquid natural gas is created through a patented technology that uses liquid natural gas to cool the natural gas, Kilgard said.

“It’s a simple technology that is patented in a unique way to minimize operation cost,” he said.

Liquid natural gas is an abundant resource that can be used in a variety of ways and is becoming more and more popular, Kilgard said.

“We are beyond thrilled to have them in West Baton Rouge Parish,” said West Baton Rouge Chamber Director Jamie Hanks. “Despite the uncertainty handed down from the [state], we welcome them with open arms.”

“The U.S. is sitting on a 200-plus year supply of natural gas,” he said.

The country is projected to be a net exporter of natural gas through 2040 and a net exporter of energy products in the ‘20s, primarily due to the production of natural gas, according to the Energy Information Association (EIA). Louisiana is ranked as the fifth largest producer of liquid natural gas with more than 2 trillion BTU produced in 2014, according to the EIA. It is preceded by Oklahoma, Wyoming, Pennsylvania and Texas, respectively.

The Sabine Pass LNG facility in Cameron Parish, built just last year, was the first facility in the lower 48 to begin exporting locally sourced product.