‘Numbers game’ holds Panthers to 2nd at BHS invitational

The Brusly wrestling team compensated to some degree for the lackluster finish in last year’s home meet, but the numbers game still nagged the Panthers.

Only 16 grapplers comprise this year’s Brusly roster, a far cry from the peak of 38 five years ago.

“The numbers are tough for us,” head coach Jimmy Bible said. “We have some good leadership, but it’s hard to make a big impact when you have a small roster.

BHS tallied 163.5 points for a second place showing, but 2016 Division II state champion De La Salle notched 205 points for the top prize at the Brusly Invitational.

The meet has meant more than a trophy for Bible, who aims to lead his team back to the state championship it last won in 2015.

“Like always, this is the measuring stick to see how much we have to do – and we’re not there yet,” he said. “We have five weeks to get there, but if we don’t improve we’ll be back in second place, not somewhere we want to be.”

Four of the six finalists for Brusly notched victories – three of whom won state titles last year in Bossier City.

Owen Mabile, who won his first state title last year, won the Outstanding Performer Award for Upper Weight grapplers. He topped Ryan Hamrick on a 13-3 decision in the 170-lb. bracket in a battle which nearly spilled out into the crowd and bumped a referee.

“It was a fun match, and this guy always gives me a run for the money,” he said. “It was good preparation for what’s ahead when we get into the meets leading to state.”

Senior Austin Franklin, who will hopes to finish his high school mat career with a fourth state title, won on a technical fall over Charlie Carr of De La Salle on a 19-4 score at the 6-minute mark in the 145-lb. bracket.

“I thought we did alright as a team, but I thought we could’ve done better,” he said. “My match was tough, and I didn’t want to give him any slack … I just fought as hard as I could.”

Fellow upperclassman Richard Hunter, a two-time state champ, took the win over Reese Ebarb on a 21-3 decision in the 182-lb. bracket.

Along with Franklin, he finishes his prep career 4-0 in the finals of the Brusly Invitational.

He had to overcome an impressive takedown which landed him on his head.

“He was very strong and very defensive,” Hunter said. “As for the fall on my head, it was all about mental capabilities and finishing the match, even though I do have a headache.”

Junior Brandon Young, a 2015 state runner-up, gained momentum in his hunt for the apex title after a 11-1 decision over Wyatt Mallett of St. Louis.

Young hopes to capitalize on the success in the bout as he takes aim at his first state title.

“I just had to go out there and do what I did because I want to redeem myself from last year,” Young said. “He was a great opponent and gave me a very tough match.”

BHS junior Hunter Richey reached the finals but lost by pinfall to Jeffrey Heffner of De La Salle at the 1:51 mark in the 120-lb. bracket.

Teammate David Kent came up on the short end in the 113-lb. category after a loss to Brennan Langley at the 1:11 mark.

Heffner brought home the Outstanding Performer Award for the Lower Weights.

Brusly competes this Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Louisiana Classic at Baton Rouge Community College.