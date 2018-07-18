Oasis on the levee

Breanna Smith

Each season is a reason for the West Baton Rouge Oasis Jazz Band to get together for a performance. The band’s 15 members hosted a free concert at the Port Allen Ferry Landing on Wednesday, July 11 for its summer gig.

Sounds of jazz filled the air as barges passed in the background and night began to fall. The performance included a tribute to Michael Jackson and rendition of songs by Earth, Wind and Fire.

“Performing on the levee was an experience the band really enjoyed,” Oasis Jazz Band Director Daniel Guyton said. “Once it started getting dark and the lights came on across the river, the view was spectacular!”

The band began in 2016 and held its first performance in June of 2017 at the Addis Community Center. Since then the band has performed around the parish at events like the Erwinville Baptist Valentine’s Banquet, Relay for Life and WBR Library Halloween.

A mixture of ages, talent levels and professions makes the band uniquely successful, Guyton said. The band members, ages 15 to 60, come from all over South Louisiana and while there may be stark differences in ages, professions and experience level, they all share a love for playing music.

“None of these people have to be here, but they choose to, and that passion and dedication allows things to get learned faster, thus allowing us to spend more time on musicality,” Guyton said.

The band will perform its first out-of-parish concert at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans this November. A band camp is also on the list of upcoming opportunities for local music lovers, Guyton said.

For more information on upcoming performances, or if you have an interest in joining, visit the WBR Jazz Oasis Band Facebook page.