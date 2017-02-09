Odors in The Oaks

Port Allen looking into ‘noxious odor’ release

Staff Report

Residents of Port Allen’s Oaks neighborhood reported experiencing a noxious odor inside and outside of their homes for approximately six hours on Sunday, Feb. 5 Port Allen’s Chief Administrative Officer Adrian Genre said.

It is required by law that city officials be notified of any release by an industry in the area, but no releases were reported.

Port officials, Homeland Security and the fire department were contacted during the incident, Genre said. Firefighters boarded an Apex Oil barge at the port and could smell a slight odor, but nothing registered with the air monitoring systems as being a potential threat or harmful, Genre said.

Residents expressed on the Port Allen Community Share Facebook page that the smell has occurred before, but was especially strong on Sunday.

“That was the most pungent smell in my 35 years of living in Port Allen,” resident Brad Leblanc commented.

In 2011 there were issues with Apex Oil emitting fumes from storage tanks holding crude oil, Genre said. Since then, preventive measures such as vapor units and upgrades to their systems have been put in place, he said.

City officials have still not determined the cause of the odor but are looking into the possibility of the release coming from barges passing by or staged in the intracoastal canal.